Baylor looks to pick up its fourth straight win on Monday night when it travels to rival Texas to take on the Longhorns.

No. 3 Baylor heads to Texas for its last road game of the year looking to beat its second straight ranked opponent. The Bears welcomed Kansas to town on Saturday and took down the No. 5 Jayhawks 80-70.

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It was the third straight win for the Bears and helped them avenge an ugly 83-59 loss to the Jayhawks earlier this season.

Baylor is now 12-4 in the Big 12 and just a game back of first place Kansas.

Monday night the Bears will look to stay hot against a Texas team it beat by 17 points a little over two weeks ago.

The Longhorns have gone 3-1 since that game, including back-to-back wins against TCU and West Virginia last week.

The consecutive wins have pushed Texas to 21 wins on the year and has it 10-6 in the Big 12.

It has been a great year for Texas under first year head coach Chris Beard, but the Longhorns will look to make it even better with an upset of Baylor before they finish their year at Kansas on Saturday.

