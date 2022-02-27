How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas vs. Baylor
- The Longhorns score 69.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.3 the Bears give up.
- The Bears' 77.2 points per game are 18.4 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up.
- The Longhorns make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- The Bears are shooting 46.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 41.6% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns with 12.4 points per game and 6.5 rebounds, while also posting 2 assists.
- Marcus Carr paces the Longhorns at 3.2 assists per contest, while also posting 2.1 rebounds and 11.1 points.
- Andrew Jones averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Courtney Ramey is posting 9.1 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- Christian Bishop is averaging 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Baylor Players to Watch
- James Akinjo paces the Bears in assists (5.7 per game), and averages 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also averages 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Adam Flagler leads the Bears in scoring (13.7 points per game) and assists (3.1), and puts up 2.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Matthew Mayer gives the Bears 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Kendall Brown gets the Bears 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sochan is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 49.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
February
28
2022
Baylor at Texas Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)