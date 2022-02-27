Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Baylor

The Longhorns score 69.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.3 the Bears give up.

The Bears' 77.2 points per game are 18.4 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

The Bears are shooting 46.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 41.6% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns with 12.4 points per game and 6.5 rebounds, while also posting 2 assists.

Marcus Carr paces the Longhorns at 3.2 assists per contest, while also posting 2.1 rebounds and 11.1 points.

Andrew Jones averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Courtney Ramey is posting 9.1 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Christian Bishop is averaging 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Baylor Players to Watch