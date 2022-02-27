Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor

Key Stats for Texas vs. Baylor

  • The Longhorns score 69.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.3 the Bears give up.
  • The Bears' 77.2 points per game are 18.4 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up.
  • The Longhorns make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • The Bears are shooting 46.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 41.6% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns with 12.4 points per game and 6.5 rebounds, while also posting 2 assists.
  • Marcus Carr paces the Longhorns at 3.2 assists per contest, while also posting 2.1 rebounds and 11.1 points.
  • Andrew Jones averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Courtney Ramey is posting 9.1 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Christian Bishop is averaging 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • James Akinjo paces the Bears in assists (5.7 per game), and averages 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also averages 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Adam Flagler leads the Bears in scoring (13.7 points per game) and assists (3.1), and puts up 2.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Matthew Mayer gives the Bears 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Kendall Brown gets the Bears 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jeremy Sochan is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 49.7% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Baylor at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
