How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (15-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend a 15-game winning streak when they host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

  • The Bears score 82.8 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 58.3 the Red Raiders give up.
  • The Red Raiders' 75.7 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 59.5 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • The Bears make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 40.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • The Bears leader in points and assists is James Akinjo, who puts up 14.4 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.
  • LJ Cryer leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams is at the top of the Red Raiders scoring leaderboard with 11.9 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 1.1 assists per game.
  • The Texas Tech leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Obanor with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.6 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Kevin McCullar with 2.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game).
  • Obanor is dependable from distance and leads the Red Raiders with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Batcho with 0.7 per game.

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Alcorn State

W 94-57

Home

12/28/2021

Northwestern State

W 104-68

Home

1/1/2022

Iowa State

W 77-72

Away

1/4/2022

Oklahoma

W 84-74

Home

1/8/2022

TCU

W 76-64

Away

1/11/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

1/15/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

1/18/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

1/22/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

1/25/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Alabama

-

Away

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Gonzaga

L 69-55

Home

12/22/2021

Eastern Washington

W 78-46

Home

12/28/2021

Alabama State

W 75-53

Home

1/5/2022

Iowa State

L 51-47

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas

W 75-67

Home

1/11/2022

Baylor

-

Away

1/13/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

1/22/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

1/24/2022

Kansas

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Texas Tech at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
