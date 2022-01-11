Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (15-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend a 15-game winning streak when they host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Ferrell Center

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

The Bears score 82.8 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 58.3 the Red Raiders give up.

The Red Raiders' 75.7 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 59.5 the Bears give up to opponents.

The Bears make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 40.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

The Bears leader in points and assists is James Akinjo, who puts up 14.4 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.

LJ Cryer leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams is at the top of the Red Raiders scoring leaderboard with 11.9 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 1.1 assists per game.

The Texas Tech leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Obanor with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.6 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Kevin McCullar with 2.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game).

Obanor is dependable from distance and leads the Red Raiders with 1.4 made threes per game.

Texas Tech's leader in steals is Davion Warren with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Batcho with 0.7 per game.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Alcorn State W 94-57 Home 12/28/2021 Northwestern State W 104-68 Home 1/1/2022 Iowa State W 77-72 Away 1/4/2022 Oklahoma W 84-74 Home 1/8/2022 TCU W 76-64 Away 1/11/2022 Texas Tech - Home 1/15/2022 Oklahoma State - Home 1/18/2022 West Virginia - Away 1/22/2022 Oklahoma - Away 1/25/2022 Kansas State - Home 1/29/2022 Alabama - Away

Texas Tech Schedule