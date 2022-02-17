Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Texas Christian Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) will try to extend a nine-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas Tech vs Baylor Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas Tech

-1.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Baylor

  • The Red Raiders put up 11.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Bears give up (62.2).
  • The Bears put up 17.0 more points per game (77.9) than the Red Raiders allow their opponents to score (60.9).
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Bears have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams leads his team in points per contest (13.4), and also puts up 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Kevin McCullar leads his squad in assists per contest (2.8), and also puts up 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Davion Warren averages 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kevin Obanor is tops on the Red Raiders at 4.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 9.8 points.
  • Adonis Arms is posting 7.9 points, 2.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • The Bears get 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kendall Brown.
  • Adam Flagler gives the Bears 12.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Bears get 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Matthew Mayer.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua paces the Bears in rebounding (6.8 per game), and produces 8.4 points and 0.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Baylor at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
