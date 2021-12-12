Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (7-2), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for Baylor vs. Villanova

    • The Bears record 84.0 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 62.0 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats' 78.2 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 56.4 the Bears allow.
    • The Bears are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • The Bears scoring leader is LJ Cryer, who averages 15.4 per contest to go with 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is Baylor's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.1 per game, while James Akinjo is its best passer, distributing 6.1 assists in each contest.
    • Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Collin Gillespie collects 17.3 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
    • Gillespie is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 3.8 made threes per game.
    • Villanova's leader in steals is Gillespie (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Samuels (0.8 per game).

    Baylor Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Stanford

    W 86-48

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Arizona State

    W 75-63

    Away

    11/25/2021

    VCU

    W 69-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Michigan State

    W 75-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAPB

    W 99-54

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Purdue

    L 80-74

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    W 72-46

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 71-56

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 81-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    W 67-53

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Villanova at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
