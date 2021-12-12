How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (7-2), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Villanova
- The Bears record 84.0 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 62.0 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats' 78.2 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 56.4 the Bears allow.
- The Bears are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Baylor Players to Watch
- The Bears scoring leader is LJ Cryer, who averages 15.4 per contest to go with 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is Baylor's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.1 per game, while James Akinjo is its best passer, distributing 6.1 assists in each contest.
- Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Collin Gillespie collects 17.3 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
- Gillespie is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 3.8 made threes per game.
- Villanova's leader in steals is Gillespie (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Samuels (0.8 per game).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Stanford
W 86-48
Home
11/24/2021
Arizona State
W 75-63
Away
11/25/2021
VCU
W 69-61
Away
11/26/2021
Michigan State
W 75-58
Away
12/4/2021
UAPB
W 99-54
Home
12/12/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/20/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Purdue
L 80-74
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
W 72-46
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
W 71-56
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 81-52
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
W 67-53
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
-
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/29/2021
Temple
-
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
-
Home