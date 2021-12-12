Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (7-2), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Ferrell Center

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Villanova

The Bears record 84.0 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 62.0 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats' 78.2 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 56.4 the Bears allow.

The Bears are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Baylor Players to Watch

The Bears scoring leader is LJ Cryer, who averages 15.4 per contest to go with 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is Baylor's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.1 per game, while James Akinjo is its best passer, distributing 6.1 assists in each contest.

Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

Collin Gillespie collects 17.3 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.

Gillespie is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 3.8 made threes per game.

Villanova's leader in steals is Gillespie (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Samuels (0.8 per game).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Stanford W 86-48 Home 11/24/2021 Arizona State W 75-63 Away 11/25/2021 VCU W 69-61 Away 11/26/2021 Michigan State W 75-58 Away 12/4/2021 UAPB W 99-54 Home 12/12/2021 Villanova - Home 12/18/2021 Oregon - Away 12/20/2021 Alcorn State - Home 12/28/2021 Northwestern State - Home 1/1/2022 Iowa State - Away 1/4/2022 Oklahoma - Home

Villanova Schedule