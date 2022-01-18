Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday evening, No. 5 Baylor takes the floor for the first time since falling out of the top spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. They're visiting a West Virginia team that is perfect at home this season.

After back-to-back losses last week, Baylor fell from the top spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. Monday's new rankings have the Bears ranked 5th in the nation, two spots ahead of Big 12 foe Kansas. The defending national champions face a tough test as they look to build themselves back up. They'll travel to West Virginia Tuesday night to face a Mountaineer team that is a perfect 10-0 at home this season.

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

When things are going right for Baylor, the Bears are nearly unstoppable. They're tied for the third-best scoring margin in the country, with a plus-20 margin per game average.

While their defense, like many Big 12 teams, has been a strong point, the Bears shoot from the perimeter better and more often than most teams in the conference. They're hitting 8.8 three-pointers per game, and their 36.4% success rate from beyond the arc ranks second in the conference.

Overall, the Bears are 15-2 this year, however, they're just 3-2 in the conference. That puts them at fourth place in the standings after back-to-back losses to No. 19 Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

West Virginia comes into the game 13-3 and 2-2 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are facing a quick turnaround, after losing to Kansas on Saturday.

The coverage of this game can be found on ESPN 2. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET.

