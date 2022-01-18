Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor

Baylor vs West Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Baylor

-6.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Baylor

  • The 79.9 points per game the Bears put up are 17.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (62.8).
  • The Mountaineers average 9.1 more points per game (69.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.9).
  • The Bears are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Kendall Brown posts 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 67.3% from the floor.
  • Adam Flagler is putting up 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Matthew Mayer is averaging 8.5 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua paces his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also puts up 7.9 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jalen Bridges is putting up 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • The Mountaineers receive 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Sean McNeil.
  • Gabe Osabuohien tops the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 4.7 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Malik Curry gets the Mountaineers 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Baylor at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 minutes ago
Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 hours ago
Chelsea
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

2 hours ago
soccer fans
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch FC Aberdeen vs. Glasgow Rangers

2 hours ago
Juventus
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus FC at Sampdoria

2 hours ago
paolo-banchero
SI Guide

Duke Hits the Road for ACC Clash With Florida State

2 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund
Copa de Alemania

How to Watch St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy