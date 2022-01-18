Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-6.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Baylor
- The 79.9 points per game the Bears put up are 17.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (62.8).
- The Mountaineers average 9.1 more points per game (69.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.9).
- The Bears are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Kendall Brown posts 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 67.3% from the floor.
- Adam Flagler is putting up 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
- Matthew Mayer is averaging 8.5 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua paces his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also puts up 7.9 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jalen Bridges is putting up 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Mountaineers receive 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Sean McNeil.
- Gabe Osabuohien tops the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 4.7 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Malik Curry gets the Mountaineers 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
