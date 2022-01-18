Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -6.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Baylor

The 79.9 points per game the Bears put up are 17.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (62.8).

The Mountaineers average 9.1 more points per game (69.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.9).

The Bears are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Baylor Players to Watch

Kendall Brown posts 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 67.3% from the floor.

Adam Flagler is putting up 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Matthew Mayer is averaging 8.5 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua paces his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also puts up 7.9 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

West Virginia Players to Watch