Publish date:
How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-31
154.5 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 24.8 more points per game (91.0) than the Knights gave up (66.2).
- The Knights scored only 4.6 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (69.7).
- The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Knights allowed to opponents.
- The Knights shot at a 50.8% rate from the field last season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme posted 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field (seventh in the country).
- Corey Kispert put up 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 44.0% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Suggs posted 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joel Ayayi averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Andrew Nembhard put up a team-high 4.4 assists per game last season. He also averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Pedro Bradshaw put up 16.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Dylan Penn averaged 3.6 assists per game while also scoring 12.9 points per contest.
- CJ Fleming knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Bradshaw averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Ethan Claycomb compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Bellarmine at Gonzaga
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)