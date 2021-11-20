Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Bellarmine basketball's Dylan Penn drives to the basket during practice Tuesday evening at Knight's Hall. Jan. 26, 2021 T9i9521 Bellarmine Basketball

    Bellarmine basketball's Dylan Penn drives to the basket during practice Tuesday evening at Knight's Hall. Jan. 26, 2021 T9i9521 Bellarmine Basketball

    The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

    Gonzaga vs Bellarmine Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -31

    154.5 points

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

    • Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 24.8 more points per game (91.0) than the Knights gave up (66.2).
    • The Knights scored only 4.6 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (69.7).
    • The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Knights allowed to opponents.
    • The Knights shot at a 50.8% rate from the field last season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme posted 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field (seventh in the country).
    • Corey Kispert put up 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 44.0% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jalen Suggs posted 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Joel Ayayi averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Andrew Nembhard put up a team-high 4.4 assists per game last season. He also averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Bellarmine Players to Watch

    • Pedro Bradshaw put up 16.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Dylan Penn averaged 3.6 assists per game while also scoring 12.9 points per contest.
    • CJ Fleming knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Bradshaw averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Ethan Claycomb compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Bellarmine at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy