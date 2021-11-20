Bellarmine basketball's Dylan Penn drives to the basket during practice Tuesday evening at Knight's Hall. Jan. 26, 2021 T9i9521 Bellarmine Basketball

The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -31 154.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 24.8 more points per game (91.0) than the Knights gave up (66.2).

The Knights scored only 4.6 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (69.7).

The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Knights allowed to opponents.

The Knights shot at a 50.8% rate from the field last season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme posted 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field (seventh in the country).

Corey Kispert put up 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 44.0% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs posted 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joel Ayayi averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard put up a team-high 4.4 assists per game last season. He also averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bellarmine Players to Watch