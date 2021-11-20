How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Bellarmine Knights vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs look like the best team in the nation through the beginning of the season.
    It’s not often that the team that loses the national championship begins the following season as the best team in the country. However, there isn’t much typical about this year’s Gonzaga team.

    How to Watch Knights vs. Bulldogs:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

    Live stream the Knights at Bulldogs game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    Drew Timme spurned the NBA for another chance at cutting the nets down. Ryan Nembhard was initially scheduled to make his debut for the program this year but was able to get cleared a year early.

    Chet Holmgren is the likely number one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he might be the third-best player Gonzaga has. However, freshman Hunter Sallis might join Holmgren as a one-and-done.

    Mark Few has once again managed to collect a lot of talent in Spokane, and the hope is that this year finishes with the Bulldogs as the last team standing.

    The Bellarmine Knights know all about being the last team standing. When they were a Division II program, they won the national championship in 2011.

    Head coach Scott Davenport has been with the program since 2005. Under his tutelage, the Knights not only became a yearly contender but also were able to transition to Division I status.

    The Knights' offense is not traditional. Rather than dribble they opt to use the pass to advance the ball around the half-court and into the paint. As a result, Gonzaga will have to traverse a lot of off-ball actions to keep Bellarmine from scoring.

