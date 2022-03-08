How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville: ASUN Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 2 seed Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) square off against the No. 2 seed Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) in the ASUN Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The game on Tuesday at tips off at 5:00 PM.
How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena:
Key Stats for Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville
- The 69.9 points per game the Knights put up are 11.2 more points than the Dolphins give up (58.7).
- The Dolphins' 67.0 points per game are equal to what the Knights allow.
- The Knights are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Dolphins allow to opponents.
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Knights is Dylan Penn, who scores 16.4 points and dishes out 5.0 assists per game.
- Bellarmine's best rebounder is Juston Betz, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
- CJ Fleming leads the Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Betz and Penn lead Bellarmine on the defensive end, with Betz leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Penn in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Kevion Nolan's points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dolphins' leaderboards.
- Osayi Osifo grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 0.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Jacksonville rebounding leaderboard.
- Nolan is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Dolphins, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Nolan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Jacksonville while Bryce Workman (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Jacksonville State
L 82-67
Home
2/23/2022
Lipscomb
W 76-73
Home
2/26/2022
Eastern Kentucky
L 72-58
Away
3/3/2022
FGCU
W 81-68
Home
3/5/2022
Liberty
W 53-50
Away
3/8/2022
Jacksonville
-
Home
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Kennesaw State
W 59-56
Home
2/23/2022
North Florida
W 71-39
Home
2/26/2022
FGCU
L 76-69
Away
3/3/2022
Central Arkansas
W 79-69
Home
3/5/2022
Jacksonville State
W 54-51
Away
3/8/2022
Bellarmine
-
Away
