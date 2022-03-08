Dec 19, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Dolphins forward Bryce Workman (13) attempts to shoot the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 seed Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) square off against the No. 2 seed Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) in the ASUN Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The game on Tuesday at tips off at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena:

Key Stats for Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville

The 69.9 points per game the Knights put up are 11.2 more points than the Dolphins give up (58.7).

The Dolphins' 67.0 points per game are equal to what the Knights allow.

The Knights are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Dolphins allow to opponents.

Bellarmine Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Knights is Dylan Penn, who scores 16.4 points and dishes out 5.0 assists per game.

Bellarmine's best rebounder is Juston Betz, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.

CJ Fleming leads the Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Betz and Penn lead Bellarmine on the defensive end, with Betz leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Penn in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Kevion Nolan's points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dolphins' leaderboards.

Osayi Osifo grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 0.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Jacksonville rebounding leaderboard.

Nolan is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Dolphins, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Nolan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Jacksonville while Bryce Workman (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Jacksonville State L 82-67 Home 2/23/2022 Lipscomb W 76-73 Home 2/26/2022 Eastern Kentucky L 72-58 Away 3/3/2022 FGCU W 81-68 Home 3/5/2022 Liberty W 53-50 Away 3/8/2022 Jacksonville - Home

Jacksonville Schedule