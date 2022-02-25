How to Watch Belmont at Murray State

The top two teams in the OVC battle Thursday night when Belmont travels to Murray State in men's basketball.

Belmont hits the road Thursday night looking to win its 11th straight game and avenge an earlier season loss to Murray State.

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Bruins come in red-hot as they haven't lost since an 83-74 road defeat at Morehead State back on Jan. 20. They have cruised to 10 straight wins and now sit 14-2 in the OVC and 24-5.

They are making a strong case for an at-large berth, but they want to make it a non-factor and win the OVC tournament in a couple of weeks.

First, though, they have their eyes on upsetting first-place Murray State and sending them home with its first conference loss of the year.

The Racers have won 16 straight games and have jumped to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

It has been an impressive run for them that has kept them perfect in the OVC and two games up on second-place Belmont.

Murray State has had a few close calls during their streak, but one of them was not against Belmont who it beat 82-60 back on Jan. 15.

It was a surprisingly easy win for the Racers, but they will need to be ready for a fight as the Bruins have also been playing great basketball.

This should be a fantastic game and could be the best contest of the night Thursday.

