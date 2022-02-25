Skip to main content

How to Watch Belmont at Murray State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in the OVC battle Thursday night when Belmont travels to Murray State in men's basketball.

Belmont hits the road Thursday night looking to win its 11th straight game and avenge an earlier season loss to Murray State.

How to Watch Belmont at Murray State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Belmont at Murray State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins come in red-hot as they haven't lost since an 83-74 road defeat at Morehead State back on Jan. 20. They have cruised to 10 straight wins and now sit 14-2 in the OVC and 24-5.

They are making a strong case for an at-large berth, but they want to make it a non-factor and win the OVC tournament in a couple of weeks.

First, though, they have their eyes on upsetting first-place Murray State and sending them home with its first conference loss of the year.

The Racers have won 16 straight games and have jumped to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

It has been an impressive run for them that has kept them perfect in the OVC and two games up on second-place Belmont.

Murray State has had a few close calls during their streak, but one of them was not against Belmont who it beat 82-60 back on Jan. 15.

It was a surprisingly easy win for the Racers, but they will need to be ready for a fight as the Bruins have also been playing great basketball.

This should be a fantastic game and could be the best contest of the night Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Belmont at Murray State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_10734834
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17739179
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont at Murray State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy