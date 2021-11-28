Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch ESPN Events Invitational Final, Belmont vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The ESPN Events Invitational wraps up with four games Sunday, including the championship of the men's college basketball competition.
    At the ESPN Events Invitational, Belmont (5–2) knocked off Drake and Iona by an average of 6.0 points per game and face off against Dayton (3–3) for the championship Sunday.

    The Flyers went through the gauntlet of Miami and No. 4 Kansas to get to the final. This battle of two mid-majors should make for an exciting men's college basketball game.

    How to Watch ESPN Events Invitational Final in Men's College Basketball: Belmont vs. Dayton Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live Stream ESPN Events Invitational, Final: Belmont vs. Dayton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dayton got two shots at the win and a fortuitous bounce to win at the buzzer over Kansas on Friday.

    Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to grab five rebounds and score four points. One of those offensive rebounds and two of those points won the game. It was a thrilling, emotional win for Dayton, and now the team looks to follow it up with a championship win Sunday.

    The Flyers were 1–3 coming into this tournament. This season they are averaging 68.7 points and allowing 68.5 points to their opponents. Aside from field goal percentage and two-point field goal percentage, they are not in the top 100 in the country in any offensive category.

    On the other side, Belmont has started the season stronger with a less stressful schedule. The Bruins' two losses came against Ohio and LSU.

    They score and shares the ball well on offense, but the team is a below-average defensive team.

    This is going to be a fun match of styles and should be a close game with both teams not showing the ability to blow out their opponents so far early this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

