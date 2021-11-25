Belmont vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) shoots the ball while defended by Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Knapp Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Total Drake -3.5 150 points

Key Stats for Drake vs. Belmont

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 75.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.1 the Bruins allowed.

The Bruins' 81.3 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

The Bulldogs made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Bruins shot 48.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Drake Players to Watch

Tremell Murphy put up 10.1 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game last year.

Garrett Sturtz posted 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Joseph Yesufu put up 12.8 points and 1.8 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 1.8 rebounds and shot 44.2% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Roman Penn paced his team in assists per game (5.0) last season, and also posted 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Darnell Brodie paced his team in rebounds per game (7.3) last year, and also posted 7.7 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Belmont Players to Watch