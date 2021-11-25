Belmont vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Belmont vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) shoots the ball while defended by Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Knapp Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont

    Drake vs Belmont Betting Information

    Drake

    -3.5

    150 points

    Key Stats for Drake vs. Belmont

    • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 75.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.1 the Bruins allowed.
    • The Bruins' 81.3 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Bruins shot 48.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Drake Players to Watch

    • Tremell Murphy put up 10.1 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game last year.
    • Garrett Sturtz posted 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Joseph Yesufu put up 12.8 points and 1.8 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 1.8 rebounds and shot 44.2% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Roman Penn paced his team in assists per game (5.0) last season, and also posted 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Darnell Brodie paced his team in rebounds per game (7.3) last year, and also posted 7.7 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    Belmont Players to Watch

    • Nick Muszynski leads the Bruins in scoring (15 points per game) and rebounding (6.2), and posts 3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
    • Grayson Murphy is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, making 57.6% of his shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
    • The Bruins get 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Will Richard.
    • Ben Sheppard is putting up 14.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
    • Luke Smith is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont at Drake

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

