Belmont and Drake face off in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

The Drake men's basketball team goes for its fourth straight win of the year when it takes on Belmont on Thanksgiving Day. The Bulldogs have started off a perfect 3–0 this season.

How to Watch Belmont vs Drake Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

They head down to Florida coming off a big three-point win against Richmond on Saturday. It took them until four minutes left in the game to finally get control, but they did to stay unbeaten on the year.

On Thursday, they will look to stay perfect when they take on a Belmont team that is 3–2 on the season.

The Bruins had their three-game winning streak snapped Monday when they traveled to LSU and lost by 30. It was a sudden end to their streak and a result that they will have to let go of quickly if they want to have a successful trip to Florida.

These two teams will wrap up the first day of the ESPN Events Invitational with the winner moving on to play the winner of Alabama and Iona on Friday.

