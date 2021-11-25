Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Belmont vs. Drake in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Belmont and Drake face off in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.
    The Drake men's basketball team goes for its fourth straight win of the year when it takes on Belmont on Thanksgiving Day. The Bulldogs have started off a perfect 3–0 this season.

    How to Watch Belmont vs Drake Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Belmont vs Drake game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They head down to Florida coming off a big three-point win against Richmond on Saturday. It took them until four minutes left in the game to finally get control, but they did to stay unbeaten on the year.

    On Thursday, they will look to stay perfect when they take on a Belmont team that is 3–2 on the season.

    The Bruins had their three-game winning streak snapped Monday when they traveled to LSU and lost by 30. It was a sudden end to their streak and a result that they will have to let go of quickly if they want to have a successful trip to Florida.

    These two teams will wrap up the first day of the ESPN Events Invitational with the winner moving on to play the winner of Alabama and Iona on Friday.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Belmont vs Drake in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
