How to Watch Belmont vs Morehead State in Men's College Basketball

Morehead State and Belmont clash Friday night in the second semifinal of the OVC Men's Basketball Tournament

Morehead State looks to win for the second straight day after it took down Tennessee Tech 73-56 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the OVC Tournament.

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:40 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Eagles were able to take down the Golden Eagles for a third time this year to set up a date with second-seeded Belmont.

Morehead State now must try and solve a very good Bruins team in the semifinal as the Eagles try and get back to the OVC Tournament finals.

Belmont beat the Eagles 48-47 back on February 10th in a defensive battle but lost 83-74 in January for a season split.

The Bruins went on a 10-game winning streak after that loss to Morehead State and it helped them race out to a 14-2 start in the OVC.

The winning streak was snapped last Thursday when they went to Murray State and lost 76-43. They were able to bounce back, though, with a big 87-67 win against Tennessee State on Saturday.

Friday they will look to make it two in a row and earn a possible rematch with Murray State on Saturday in the championship game.

