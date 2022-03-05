How to Watch Belmont vs Morehead State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Morehead State looks to win for the second straight day after it took down Tennessee Tech 73-56 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the OVC Tournament.
How to Watch the OVC Tournament Semifinal Belmont vs Morehead State in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 4, 2022
Game Time: 10:40 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U
The Eagles were able to take down the Golden Eagles for a third time this year to set up a date with second-seeded Belmont.
Morehead State now must try and solve a very good Bruins team in the semifinal as the Eagles try and get back to the OVC Tournament finals.
Belmont beat the Eagles 48-47 back on February 10th in a defensive battle but lost 83-74 in January for a season split.
The Bruins went on a 10-game winning streak after that loss to Morehead State and it helped them race out to a 14-2 start in the OVC.
The winning streak was snapped last Thursday when they went to Murray State and lost 76-43. They were able to bounce back, though, with a big 87-67 win against Tennessee State on Saturday.
Friday they will look to make it two in a row and earn a possible rematch with Murray State on Saturday in the championship game.
