How to Watch Belmont vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) and Morehead State Eagles forward Jaylen Sebree (2) defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15

The Belmont Bruins (13-4, 4-1 OVC) will attempt to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Morehead State Eagles (12-5, 4-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Belmont

Belmont vs Morehead State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Belmont

-5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Morehead State vs. Belmont

  • The Bruins record 16.1 more points per game (79.2) than the Eagles give up (63.1).
  • The Eagles score only 0.4 more points per game (70.2) than the Bruins allow (69.8).
  • This season, the Bruins have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.0% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Nick Muszynski is posting 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Grayson Murphy paces his team in both rebounds (6.5) and assists (5.9) per game, and also posts 8.4 points. At the other end, he delivers 2.5 steals (sixth in the nation) and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Will Richard posts 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Ben Sheppard puts up a team-best 15.5 points per contest. He is also posting 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Luke Smith puts up 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome is posting team highs in points (15.9 per game) and rebounds (9.9). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 57.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Ta'Lon Cooper is putting up a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Skyelar Potter gives the Eagles 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tray Hollowell is posting 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.
  • Jake Wolfe gets the Eagles 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Belmont at Morehead State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

