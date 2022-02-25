How to Watch Belmont vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC) will try to build on a 16-game winning streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Bruins have won 10 games in a row.
How to Watch Murray State vs. Belmont
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: CFSB Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Murray State
-3
145 points
Key Stats for Murray State vs. Belmont
- The 79.8 points per game the Racers record are 11.3 more points than the Bruins give up (68.5).
- The Bruins put up 18.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (62.2).
- This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.
- The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
Murray State Players to Watch
- K.J. Williams paces his squad in both points (17.6) and rebounds (8.6) per contest, and also posts 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tevin Brown posts 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Justice Hill leads the Racers at 5.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 13.3 points.
- Trae Hannibal is posting 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- Damiree Burns averages 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Belmont Players to Watch
- Nick Muszynski is the Bruins' top scorer (16.4 points per game), and he averages 2.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Grayson Murphy leads the Bruins in rebounding (6.2 per game) and assists (6.0), and puts up 7.4 points. He also posts 2.4 steals (ninth in the country) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ben Sheppard gets the Bruins 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Will Richard is putting up 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Bruins get 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Luke Smith.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)