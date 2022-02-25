Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC) will try to build on a 16-game winning streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Bruins have won 10 games in a row.

How to Watch Murray State vs. Belmont

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Total Murray State -3 145 points

Key Stats for Murray State vs. Belmont

The 79.8 points per game the Racers record are 11.3 more points than the Bruins give up (68.5).

The Bruins put up 18.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (62.2).

This season, the Racers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.

The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Murray State Players to Watch

K.J. Williams paces his squad in both points (17.6) and rebounds (8.6) per contest, and also posts 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tevin Brown posts 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Justice Hill leads the Racers at 5.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 13.3 points.

Trae Hannibal is posting 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Damiree Burns averages 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Belmont Players to Watch