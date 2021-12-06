Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Belmont vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Louis Billikens (7-2) go up against the Belmont Bruins (6-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Belmont

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Chaifetz Arena
    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Belmont

    • The Billikens record 86.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 71.9 the Bruins give up.
    • The Bruins put up 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Billikens give up (67.8).
    • The Billikens make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
    • The Bruins have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Yuri Collins is tops on his squad in assists per contest (6.9), and also puts up 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Francis Okoro leads the Billikens at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 8.1 points.
    • Marten Linssen is averaging 11.3 points, 0.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Jordan Nesbitt averages 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Gibson Jimerson posts 16.0 points and 0.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.0 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Belmont Players to Watch

    • Nick Muszynski is posting team highs in points (18.1 per game) and rebounds (6.8). And he is delivering 3.1 assists, making 57.3% of his shots from the field.
    • Grayson Murphy is putting up a team-high 5.0 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • Ben Sheppard is posting 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
    • The Bruins receive 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Will Richard.
    • Luke Smith is posting 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 36.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

