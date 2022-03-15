Skip to main content

How to Watch Belmont vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams (0) drives past Belmont Bruins center Nick Muszynski (33) during the second half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Belmont Bruins (25-7) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-16) at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

  • The Commodores record just 2.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Bruins give up (68.2).
  • The Bruins' 78.5 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 67.5 the Commodores allow.
  • This season, the Commodores have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.
  • The Bruins are shooting 48.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright paces the Commodores at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 12.2 points.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown posts 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Myles Stute is averaging 8.6 points, 0.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jamaine Mann is averaging 4.9 points, 0.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Nick Muszynski is posting 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 56.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • Grayson Murphy tops the Bruins in rebounding (6.2 per game) and assists (5.8), and puts up 7.6 points. He also averages 2.4 steals (sixth in the nation) and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Ben Sheppard is No. 1 on the Bruins in scoring (16.4 points per game), and puts up 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Will Richard is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • The Bruins receive 8.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Luke Smith.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Belmont at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
