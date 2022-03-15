How to Watch Belmont vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams (0) drives past Belmont Bruins center Nick Muszynski (33) during the second half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Belmont Bruins (25-7) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-16) at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

The Commodores record just 2.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Bruins give up (68.2).

The Bruins' 78.5 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 67.5 the Commodores allow.

This season, the Commodores have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.

The Bruins are shooting 48.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordan Wright paces the Commodores at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 12.2 points.

Quentin Millora-Brown posts 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Myles Stute is averaging 8.6 points, 0.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Jamaine Mann is averaging 4.9 points, 0.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Belmont Players to Watch