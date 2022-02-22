Skip to main content

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama State Hornets (7-20, 5-9 SWAC) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-19, 5-9 SWAC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

Key Stats for Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

  • The Wildcats record 61.3 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 75.3 the Hornets allow.
  • The Hornets put up only 0.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Wildcats give up (67.9).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
  • The Hornets are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 43.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Marcus Garrett leads the Wildcats in rebounds and assists. Garrett averages 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
  • Joe French is Bethune-Cookman's leading scorer, averaging 15.3 per game while tacking on 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
  • French leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Damani McEntire is Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Alabama State Players to Watch

  • Gerald Liddell sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 9.8 points per game. He also collects 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.
  • Jordan O'Neal puts up a stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 7.8 points and 1.0 assist per game for Alabama State to take the top rebound spot on the team. DJ Jackson has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing.
  • Juan Reyna is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Alabama State's leader in steals is Kenny Strawbridge with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is O'Neal with 1.0 per game.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Prairie View A&M

W 68-67

Home

2/7/2022

Texas Southern

L 66-63

Home

2/12/2022

Alcorn State

W 71-63

Away

2/14/2022

Jackson State

L 71-51

Away

2/19/2022

Alabama A&M

L 62-60

Home

2/21/2022

Alabama State

-

Home

2/26/2022

Southern

-

Away

2/28/2022

Grambling

-

Away

3/5/2022

Florida A&M

-

Away

Alabama State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Grambling

W 80-72

Away

2/7/2022

Southern

L 72-58

Away

2/12/2022

UAPB

L 75-70

Home

2/14/2022

Mississippi Valley State

L 85-71

Home

2/19/2022

Florida A&M

L 86-83

Away

2/21/2022

Bethune-Cookman

-

Away

2/26/2022

Alabama A&M

-

Away

3/3/2022

Southern

-

Home

3/5/2022

Grambling

-

Home

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
