How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama State Hornets (7-20, 5-9 SWAC) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-19, 5-9 SWAC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Moore Gymnasium

Moore Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

The Wildcats record 61.3 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 75.3 the Hornets allow.

The Hornets put up only 0.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Wildcats give up (67.9).

This season, the Wildcats have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

The Hornets are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 43.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Marcus Garrett leads the Wildcats in rebounds and assists. Garrett averages 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Joe French is Bethune-Cookman's leading scorer, averaging 15.3 per game while tacking on 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

French leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Damani McEntire is Bethune-Cookman's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Alabama State Players to Watch

Gerald Liddell sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 9.8 points per game. He also collects 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.

Jordan O'Neal puts up a stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 7.8 points and 1.0 assist per game for Alabama State to take the top rebound spot on the team. DJ Jackson has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing.

Juan Reyna is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 1.7 made threes per game.

Alabama State's leader in steals is Kenny Strawbridge with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is O'Neal with 1.0 per game.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Prairie View A&M W 68-67 Home 2/7/2022 Texas Southern L 66-63 Home 2/12/2022 Alcorn State W 71-63 Away 2/14/2022 Jackson State L 71-51 Away 2/19/2022 Alabama A&M L 62-60 Home 2/21/2022 Alabama State - Home 2/26/2022 Southern - Away 2/28/2022 Grambling - Away 3/5/2022 Florida A&M - Away

Alabama State Schedule