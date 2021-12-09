NC State looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it hosts Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night.

NC State had its three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night when it lost to Louisville in its ACC opener. The Wolfpack went scoreless over the last 3:05 of the game against the Cardinals, turning a three-point lead into a five-point loss.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The loss came after NC State won a crazy four-overtime game against Nebraska in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. It also dropped the Wolfpack's record to 6-2 on the season.

Thursday they look to get back in the win column against a Bethune-Cookman team that has just one win on the year. The Wildcats head to NC State looking to snap their four-game losing streak and win their second game of the year.

They have struggled this year, but have also had a tough schedule to start the season. They haven't played a home game yet, but will finally play in their arena next Wednesday.

