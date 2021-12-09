Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at NC State in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NC State looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it hosts Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night.
    Author:

    NC State had its three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night when it lost to Louisville in its ACC opener. The Wolfpack went scoreless over the last 3:05 of the game against the Cardinals, turning a three-point lead into a five-point loss.

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at NC State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Bethune-Cookman at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss came after NC State won a crazy four-overtime game against Nebraska in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. It also dropped the Wolfpack's record to 6-2 on the season.

    Thursday they look to get back in the win column against a Bethune-Cookman team that has just one win on the year. The Wildcats head to NC State looking to snap their four-game losing streak and win their second game of the year.

    They have struggled this year, but have also had a tough schedule to start the season. They haven't played a home game yet, but will finally play in their arena next Wednesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Bethune-Cookman at NC State in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15701653
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at NC State

    3 minutes ago
    texas basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas vs. Seton Hall

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    mike-zimmer-vikings
    SI Guide

    Steelers, Vikings Put Playoff Hopes on the Line

    2 hours ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Baylor in Women's College Volleyball

    3 hours ago
    celtic
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Real Betis

    3 hours ago
    lazio
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Galatasaray

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy