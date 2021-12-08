Publish date:
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (6-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Arena: PNC Arena
Key Stats for NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman
- The Wolf Pack record only 4.4 more points per game (79.9) than the Wildcats allow (75.5).
- The Wildcats' 59.0 points per game are 15.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 41.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 41.7% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (20.4), rebounds (10.6) and assists (2.8) per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor. Defensively, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems posts 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 36.1% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Cam Hayes averages 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the field.
- Terquavion Smith averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Casey Morsell puts up 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Joe French is the Wildcats' top scorer (15.9 points per game), and he produces 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
- Dylan Robertson tops the Wildcats in rebounding (5.0 per game), and puts up 8.6 points and 0.6 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Wildcats receive 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Damani McEntire.
- Marcus Garrett is posting 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 54.2% of his shots from the field.
- Collins Joseph is averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 34.8% of his shots from the floor.
