Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (6-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman

The Wolf Pack record only 4.4 more points per game (79.9) than the Wildcats allow (75.5).

The Wildcats' 59.0 points per game are 15.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 41.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 41.7% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (20.4), rebounds (10.6) and assists (2.8) per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor. Defensively, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jericole Hellems posts 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 36.1% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cam Hayes averages 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the field.

Terquavion Smith averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Casey Morsell puts up 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch