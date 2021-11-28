Bethune-Cookman vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5) play the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili paced the Pirates with 17.5 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds last season, while also averaging 3.2 assists.

Jared Rhoden put up 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds led his team in assists per game (4.2) last season, and also put up 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Myles Cale posted 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ike Obiagu posted 4.9 points, 0.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest last season.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch