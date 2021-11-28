Bethune-Cookman vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5) play the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili paced the Pirates with 17.5 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds last season, while also averaging 3.2 assists.
- Jared Rhoden put up 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds led his team in assists per game (4.2) last season, and also put up 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Myles Cale posted 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ike Obiagu posted 4.9 points, 0.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest last season.
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Dylan Robertson is putting up a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.7 points and 0.3 assists, making 60% of his shots from the floor.
- Damani McEntire is putting up 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the field.
- Joe French is putting up a team-leading 14.2 points per game. And he is contributing 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 41% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- Marcus Garrett is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Wildcats receive 5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Collins Joseph.
How To Watch
November
28
2021
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
