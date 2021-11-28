The Bethune-Cookman men's basketball team is 1–5 this season in the Southwest Athletic Conference heading into Sunday's contest against No. 21 Seton Hall.

The team started off its season on a three-game losing streak, then won its only game against Bryant 81–75. The team brings a two-game losing streak into this matchup, having lost to Air Force and Liberty.

Seton Hall is 4–1 on the year and tied for first place in the Big East. The Pirates have beaten Fairleigh Dickinson, Yale, Michigan and Cal. Their only loss came to Ohio State 79–76.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joe French and Jakolby Long lead the Wildcats. French averages 14.2 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds per game. Long leads the team in assists per game with 3.3 and adds 5.7 points per game. Kevin Davis leads the team with 11.0 rebounds per game.

Seton Hall is led by Jared Rhoden and Jahari Long. Rhoden averages 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories. Long leads the team in assists with 2.7 per game.

Seton Hall should be able to add to their win total Sunday, but anything can happen on any given night in college basketball.

Regional restrictions may apply.