Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) take on the Utah Utes (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-31
137.5 points
Key Stats for Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Utah Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen was tops on his squad in points (17.2), rebounds (6.4) and assists (3.9) per contest last year, shooting 46.4% from the floor. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Branden Carlson put up 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season, shooting 55.1% from the field.
- Alfonso Plummer posted 13.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Pelle Larsson put up 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Mikael Jantunen posted 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 60% from the floor.
