Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) take on the Utah Utes (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Utah -31 137.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.

Utah Players to Watch