Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) take on the Utah Utes (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah vs Bethune-Cookman Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Utah

    -31

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman

    • Bethune-Cookman did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Timmy Allen was tops on his squad in points (17.2), rebounds (6.4) and assists (3.9) per contest last year, shooting 46.4% from the floor. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Branden Carlson put up 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season, shooting 55.1% from the field.
    • Alfonso Plummer posted 13.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Pelle Larsson put up 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
    • Mikael Jantunen posted 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 60% from the floor.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Bethune-Cookman at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
