No. 5 Texas Christian takes on No. 4 Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal on Thursday.

TCU is the No. 5 team in the Big 12 Tournament after finishing 19-11 overall this season and 8-10 against conference opponents. Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs have lost a lot of big games this season.

However, they do have two wins over top-25 opponents in their last five games, beating No. 14 Texas Tech 69-66 and No. 6 Kansas 74-64.

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: TCU vs Texas Today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Texas is the No. 4 team in the tournament and the No. 22 team nationally. The Longhorns finished the season 21-10 overall and 10-8 inside of conference play this season.

Five of the team's eight conference losses came against those ranked inside of the top-25 nationally. They even have two wins over top-25 opponents as well.

These two teams have met twice before this season with Texas coming out of both of those games with wins on the road by 23 and at home by nine points.

Texas is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -5.0 points. It isn't a huge spread, so the game is still in anyone's hands. The Over/Under projected total points scored in this game is 125.5 points.

