    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Connecticut tries to move to 4-0 ahead of next week's Battle 4 Atlantis when it takes on Binghamton on Saturday.
    Author:

    No. 23 UConn (3-0) will host Binghamton (1-2) on Saturday in a non-conference men's basketball contest.

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Binghamton at Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies have won all three of their games by big margins, with the closest contest being a 35-point win over Coppin State.

    UConn's leading scorer is Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 17.0 points on 71% shooting. He's also adding in 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    Because of the blowout nature of the first three games, no player is averaging 30-plus minutes per game. R.J. Cole leads in minutes at 26 per contest. He's second on the team in scoring at 13.3 per game.

    Binghamton is 1-2, with both losses coming against Ivy League schools, including Wednesday's 85-77 loss to Columbia.

    The Bearcats got 29 points from Tyler Bertram in the loss, but Columbia overcame a 16-point deficit to force overtime.

    John McGriff leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game.

    This is the first time these two teams have met. Binghamton has played 14 games against ranked opponents, going 0-14, most recently losing to No. 1 Michigan in 2019 by a 100-47 margin.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

