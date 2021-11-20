Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 UConn Huskies (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Binghamton

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total UConn -29 138.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Binghamton

Last year, the Huskies recorded 71.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bearcats allowed.

The Bearcats' 65.4 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

The Huskies shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Bearcats allowed to opponents.

The Bearcats' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Huskies allowed to their opponents.

UConn Players to Watch

Isaiah Whaley put up 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1 steals and 2.6 blocks (10th in the country).

R.J. Cole paced the Huskies at 4.3 assists per game last season, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 12.2 points.

Tyrese Martin was tops on the Huskies at 7.2 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 1 assists and 9.9 points.

James Bouknight paced the Huskies with 15.6 points per contest and 1.5 assists last season, while also posting 4.7 rebounds.

Adama Sanogo averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Binghamton Players to Watch