How to Watch Binghamton vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 UConn Huskies (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Binghamton
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Binghamton
- Last year, the Huskies recorded 71.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bearcats allowed.
- The Bearcats' 65.4 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- The Huskies shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Bearcats allowed to opponents.
- The Bearcats' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Huskies allowed to their opponents.
UConn Players to Watch
- Isaiah Whaley put up 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1 steals and 2.6 blocks (10th in the country).
- R.J. Cole paced the Huskies at 4.3 assists per game last season, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 12.2 points.
- Tyrese Martin was tops on the Huskies at 7.2 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 1 assists and 9.9 points.
- James Bouknight paced the Huskies with 15.6 points per contest and 1.5 assists last season, while also posting 4.7 rebounds.
- Adama Sanogo averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Binghamton Players to Watch
- George Tinsley grabbed 6.7 rebounds and distributed 2.4 assists per game along with scoring 8.6 points per contest last season.
- Brenton Mills averaged 13.9 points per game while tacking on 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Mills made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Dan Petcash was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
Binghamton at Connecticut
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
