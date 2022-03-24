Skip to main content

How to Watch the Division II Semifinal: Black Hills State vs Northwest Missouri State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Black Hills State and Northwest Missouri State battle in the first semifinal of D-II Men's NCAA tournament on Thursday afternoon

Black Hills State won its 10th straight game on Tuesday when it shocked No. 1 Nova Southeastern 77-67 in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch the Division II Semifinal Black Hills State vs Northwest Missouri State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Black Hills State vs Northwest Missouri State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yellow Jackets trailed by one at halftime but used a solid second half to pull off the huge upset and make it to the semifinals.

They have now won their last three games by double digits as their remarkable run through the tournament continues with a matchup against a Northwestern Missouri State team that took down No. 4 Bentley 61-43 on Tuesday.

The Bearcats used outstanding defense to once again dominate a tournament opponent in the win.

They have now won nine straight, and all four of their NCAA tournament wins have come by at least 14 points.

They have left little doubt in each of their wins, and they hope they can do the same on Thursday against a Black Hills State team that is riding high after its upset of the top team in the country.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Division II Semifinals: Black Hills State vs Northwest Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
