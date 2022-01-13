Duke looks to avenge an earlier season loss to Virginia Tech when it hosts the Hokies on Thursday night.

Duke heads into Thursday night's game 11-2 on the year, but one of those losses came back on Dec. 30 to Virginia Tech. The Hokies dominated the Blue Devils in the 77-55 win.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Duke has rebounded since then, winning its last two. The team is now 2-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils' only other loss this year was to No. 1 South Carolina.

While Virginia Tech's win over the Blue Devils was shocking, if they can do it again on the road it would be even more surprising.

The Hokies have been playing great lately, but they fell short against North Carolina in their last game. The Tar Heels overwhelmed the Hokies in the 71-46 win.

It was a tough game for Virginia Tech, as they couldn't get anything going in the blowout loss. It was just the first ACC loss of the year for the Hokies, as they are now 3-1 in conference play.

It won't be any easier for them Thursday, as they will try and sweep a motivated Duke team on the road.

