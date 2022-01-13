Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke looks to avenge an earlier season loss to Virginia Tech when it hosts the Hokies on Thursday night.

Duke heads into Thursday night's game 11-2 on the year, but one of those losses came back on Dec. 30 to Virginia Tech. The Hokies dominated the Blue Devils in the 77-55 win.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke has rebounded since then, winning its last two. The team is now 2-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils' only other loss this year was to No. 1 South Carolina.

While Virginia Tech's win over the Blue Devils was shocking, if they can do it again on the road it would be even more surprising.

The Hokies have been playing great lately, but they fell short against North Carolina in their last game. The Tar Heels overwhelmed the Hokies in the 71-46 win. 

It was a tough game for Virginia Tech, as they couldn't get anything going in the blowout loss. It was just the first ACC loss of the year for the Hokies, as they are now 3-1 in conference play.

It won't be any easier for them Thursday, as they will try and sweep a motivated Duke team on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Virginia Tech at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Semifinals: Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas

just now
duke women
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke in Women's College Basketball

just now
NEBRASKA
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

just now
USATSI_17489149
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Washington State

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
drew-timme-chet-holmgren
SI Guide

Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme Lead Gonzaga Into Showdown With BYU

1 hour ago
ac milan
Coppa Italia

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Genoa

3 hours ago
Lecce Spezia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy