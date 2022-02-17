Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State hits the road on Wednesday night to face Air Force, looking to beat the Falcons for the second time this year in men's basketball.

Boise State takes a quick road trip to Air Force looking to bounce back from a 77-74 overtime loss to Colorado State on Sunday.

How to Watch Boise State at Air Force in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Boise State at Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was just the second Mountain West defeat this year for the Broncos and has dropped them a half of a game back of Wyoming for first place in the conference standings.

The Broncos are just 2-2 over their last four after winning 14 games in a row. They still have an outside shot of an at-large bid, but they can't afford any more losses.

Wednesday has now become a must-win game for Boise State as it takes on an Air Force team it beat 62-56 back on Jan. 13.

The Falcons, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as they look to snap a five-game losing streak.

Air Force has really struggled over the last few weeks as it has been largely blown out over the last six.

The Falcons did have a close loss to Wyoming back on Jan. 28 but have not kept that up since.

Wednesday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and pull off a huge upset of Boise State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Boise State at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

