Boise State hits the road on Wednesday night to face Air Force, looking to beat the Falcons for the second time this year in men's basketball.

Boise State takes a quick road trip to Air Force looking to bounce back from a 77-74 overtime loss to Colorado State on Sunday.

How to Watch Boise State at Air Force in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Boise State at Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was just the second Mountain West defeat this year for the Broncos and has dropped them a half of a game back of Wyoming for first place in the conference standings.

The Broncos are just 2-2 over their last four after winning 14 games in a row. They still have an outside shot of an at-large bid, but they can't afford any more losses.

Wednesday has now become a must-win game for Boise State as it takes on an Air Force team it beat 62-56 back on Jan. 13.

The Falcons, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as they look to snap a five-game losing streak.

Air Force has really struggled over the last few weeks as it has been largely blown out over the last six.

The Falcons did have a close loss to Wyoming back on Jan. 28 but have not kept that up since.

Wednesday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and pull off a huge upset of Boise State.

Regional restrictions may apply.