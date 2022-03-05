The two top teams in the Mountain West square off in Fort Collins when Boise State meets Colorado State.

After clinching the Mountain West regular-season title in its last game, Boise State (24-6) looks to extend its six-game win streak against Colorado State (23-4) on Saturday.

How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Boise State at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State clinched its first regular-season conference championship since the 1987-88 season with a 73-67 win over Nevada on Tuesday night. It’s the seventh time in school history that the Broncos won the Mountain West, and their 15 conference victories are a school record.

Although Boise State cut down the nets to celebrate the regular-season crown, Colorado State was right on their heels for most of the season, and the Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West tournament with a win over the Broncos.

The Rams outlasted Utah State in a 66-55 win in their last action, with Kendle Moore scoring a season-high 23 points to become the 33rd Ram to reach the 1,000-point mark in his career.

Colorado State now hopes to defend home court on Senior Day in Fort Collins against Boise State on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply