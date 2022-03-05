Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two top teams in the Mountain West square off in Fort Collins when Boise State meets Colorado State.

After clinching the Mountain West regular-season title in its last game, Boise State (24-6) looks to extend its six-game win streak against Colorado State (23-4) on Saturday.

How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Boise State at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State clinched its first regular-season conference championship since the 1987-88 season with a 73-67 win over Nevada on Tuesday night. It’s the seventh time in school history that the Broncos won the Mountain West, and their 15 conference victories are a school record.

Although Boise State cut down the nets to celebrate the regular-season crown, Colorado State was right on their heels for most of the season, and the Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West tournament with a win over the Broncos.

The Rams outlasted Utah State in a 66-55 win in their last action, with Kendle Moore scoring a season-high 23 points to become the 33rd Ram to reach the 1,000-point mark in his career.

Colorado State now hopes to defend home court on Senior Day in Fort Collins against Boise State on Saturday.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Boise State at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
