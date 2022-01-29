Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State at Fresno State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State heads to Fresno State on Friday night looking to win its 14th straight game in college basketball.

Boise State passed another test on Tuesday night when it beat Wyoming 65-62. It was the Broncos' 13th straight win and kept them perfect in the Mountain West at 7-0.

How to Watch Boise State at Fresno State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Boise State at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos have been one of the best mid-major teams in the country over the last two months and have established themselves as the favorite in the Mountain West.

Friday, they will look to stay perfect when they play the first of two straight road games.

Fresno State will look to stop Boise State's run and pick up a huge upset. If the Bulldogs can get the win it would be their second straight as they are coming off a 65-60 win over New Mexico on Tuesday.

The win was their fourth in the last five games and has them 4-2 in the Mountain West.

They have played well but one of their losses was a 65-55 defeat to Boise State back on Dec. 28.

Friday night, they will look to avenge that loss and send Boise State home with its first loss since November.

Regional restrictions may apply.

