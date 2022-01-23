Two Mountain West Conference programs undefeated in conference play meet on Saturday night when Boise State takes on San Diego State.

Boise State has enjoyed a very solid college basketball season thus far, with a 14-4 record, 5-0 in conference play, and riding into tonight's game against San Diego State winners in 11 straight matchups.

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream Boise State at San Diego State on fuboTV

Boise State has defeated two Power Five foes in that stretch, too, defeating Ole Miss 60-50 on Nov. 21 and Washington State 58-52 on Dec. 22.

The Broncos are led in scoring on the campaign by Abu Kigab and his 13.5 points per game. Kigab also leads the team in steals with 1.3 nightly. Marcus Shaver Jr. (13.2 points) and Emmanuel Akot (11.7 points) round out the team's solid offensive attack.

It's defensively where Boise State shines, though, as KenPom ranks the team 13th in the country in defensive efficiency.

Saturday, it faces a tough San Diego State team that is 10-3 this season and 2-0 in conference play. The Aztecs head into the matchup on a solid five-game win streak of their own.

The team is led in scoring by Matt Bradley, who is averaging 15.8 points on the campaign.

The Aztecs also earn their living on the defensive end, where KenPom ranks them eighth in the country in defensive efficiency.

If you're in the mood for a good ole' fashioned defensive slugfest, tune into CBSSN at 9:30 p.m. ET to catch Boise State and San Diego State face off.

