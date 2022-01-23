Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Mountain West Conference programs undefeated in conference play meet on Saturday night when Boise State takes on San Diego State.

Boise State has enjoyed a very solid college basketball season thus far, with a 14-4 record, 5-0 in conference play, and riding into tonight's game against San Diego State winners in 11 straight matchups.

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream Boise State at San Diego State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State has defeated two Power Five foes in that stretch, too, defeating Ole Miss 60-50 on Nov. 21 and Washington State 58-52 on Dec. 22. 

The Broncos are led in scoring on the campaign by Abu Kigab and his 13.5 points per game. Kigab also leads the team in steals with 1.3 nightly. Marcus Shaver Jr. (13.2 points) and Emmanuel Akot (11.7 points) round out the team's solid offensive attack.

It's defensively where Boise State shines, though, as KenPom ranks the team 13th in the country in defensive efficiency.

Saturday, it faces a tough San Diego State team that is 10-3 this season and 2-0 in conference play. The Aztecs head into the matchup on a solid five-game win streak of their own.

The team is led in scoring by Matt Bradley, who is averaging 15.8 points on the campaign. 

The Aztecs also earn their living on the defensive end, where KenPom ranks them eighth in the country in defensive efficiency.

If you're in the mood for a good ole' fashioned defensive slugfest, tune into CBSSN at 9:30 p.m. ET to catch Boise State and San Diego State face off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Boise State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State

4 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

4 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

4 minutes ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship playoff game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers Packers25 Mjd 08246
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

19 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy