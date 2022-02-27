Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday night when it travels to UNLV.

Boise State squeaked by San Diego State on Tuesday 58-57 to pick up its third straight win and stay at the top of the Mountain West. 

How to Watch Boise State at UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Boise State at UNLV game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Abu Kigab hit two free throws with one second left to give the Broncos the one-point win and helped them avoid the upset.

Boise State is now 13-2 in the Mountain West and a half-game up on Wyoming for the top spot in the conference.

The Broncos are making a strong case for an at-large berth if they don't win the conference tournament, but don't want to leave any doubt as they close out the regular season.

Saturday, that means taking care of a UNLV team that they beat 69-63 back on Feb. 11.

The Rebels lost that game, but have won three straight since, including upset wins at Fresno State and at home against Colorado State.

They have been playing good basketball over the last month and are now 9-6 in the Mountain West.

They have climbed to fifth in the conference standings and Saturday night they will look to continue their climb and pull off the big upset of the Broncos.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Boise State at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763173
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
USATSI_17769418
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
USATSI_17761799
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flames in Canada

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
USATSI_15821140
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Birmingham Squadron at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas
48 seconds ago
USATSI_17748208
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at UNLV

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy