How to Watch Boise State at UNLV

Boise State goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday night when it travels to UNLV.

Boise State squeaked by San Diego State on Tuesday 58-57 to pick up its third straight win and stay at the top of the Mountain West.

Feb. 26, 2022

Abu Kigab hit two free throws with one second left to give the Broncos the one-point win and helped them avoid the upset.

Boise State is now 13-2 in the Mountain West and a half-game up on Wyoming for the top spot in the conference.

The Broncos are making a strong case for an at-large berth if they don't win the conference tournament, but don't want to leave any doubt as they close out the regular season.

Saturday, that means taking care of a UNLV team that they beat 69-63 back on Feb. 11.

The Rebels lost that game, but have won three straight since, including upset wins at Fresno State and at home against Colorado State.

They have been playing good basketball over the last month and are now 9-6 in the Mountain West.

They have climbed to fifth in the conference standings and Saturday night they will look to continue their climb and pull off the big upset of the Broncos.

