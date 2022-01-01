Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boise State looks to lock down the Wyoming Cowboys with one of the best defenses in the conference and country.
    The Boise State Broncos (10-4) come in already 1-0 in conference play after a strong win over Fresno State and look to jump to 2-0 against the Wyoming Cowboys (11-2) in the Mountain West Conference. Last season the Broncos finished in fourth place (14-6) in the MWC while the Cowboys finished 5-9 and in eighth place.

    How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Watch Boise State at Wyoming online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wyoming sophomore Graham Ike went off for 35 points and 14 rebounds in a non-conference win over Denver this season:

    The Broncos have one of the best team defenses in the country having only given up more than 67 points once this season, in an overtime thriller loss to Saint Louis. In that game, they technically only gave up 73 points in regulation.

    They are giving up an average of 58.2 points per game to their opponents, good for No. 15 in the NCAA and first in conference play.

    Defensively, they force long possession and do not give up a ton of second chance points, putting pressure on opponents to score efficiently against their strong core team defensive scheme.

    On the other side, the Cowboys are a balanced team sitting at No. 72 in scoring offense (77.5 points per game) and No. 71 in scoring defense (63.1 points to opponents).

    This season sophomore Graham Ike has stepped up to lead the team putting up 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game on 55-28-66 splits.

    He has upped his game this season in a larger role with more minutes.

    The Cowboys played a tough non-conference schedule to gear them up for competition like the Broncos with their eyes on the Mountain West Conference crown.

