How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Air Force
- The 70.2 points per game the Broncos average are 9.3 more points than the Falcons give up (60.9).
- The Falcons' 59.6 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 59.3 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- The Broncos are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.
- The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with seven rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging nine boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.2 assists per game.
- The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Marcus Shaver Jr., who makes two threes per game.
- The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor racks up 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- A.J. Walker counts for 16.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's team.
- Walker is reliable from distance and leads the Falcons with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Taylor (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Air Force while Lucas Moerman (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
W 88-57
Home
12/22/2021
Washington State
W 58-52
Home
12/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-55
Home
1/12/2022
Nevada
W 85-70
Away
1/15/2022
New Mexico
W 71-63
Away
1/18/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/20/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/28/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/5/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Arkansas State
L 68-46
Away
12/21/2021
Tarleton State
L 67-45
Away
12/29/2021
Utah State
W 49-47
Home
1/4/2022
Colorado State
L 67-59
Away
1/15/2022
Nevada
L 75-68
Home
1/18/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/20/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/22/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/25/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
2/1/2022
Utah State
-
Away