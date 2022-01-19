How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Air Force

The 70.2 points per game the Broncos average are 9.3 more points than the Falcons give up (60.9).

The Falcons' 59.6 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 59.3 the Broncos give up to opponents.

The Broncos are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.

The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with seven rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging nine boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.2 assists per game.

The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Marcus Shaver Jr., who makes two threes per game.

The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor racks up 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.

A.J. Walker counts for 16.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's team.

Walker is reliable from distance and leads the Falcons with 2.4 made threes per game.

Taylor (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Air Force while Lucas Moerman (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Montana Tech W 88-57 Home 12/22/2021 Washington State W 58-52 Home 12/28/2021 Fresno State W 65-55 Home 1/12/2022 Nevada W 85-70 Away 1/15/2022 New Mexico W 71-63 Away 1/18/2022 Air Force - Home 1/20/2022 Utah State - Away 1/22/2022 San Diego State - Away 1/25/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/28/2022 Fresno State - Away 2/5/2022 San Jose State - Home

Air Force Schedule