How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Air Force

  • The 70.2 points per game the Broncos average are 9.3 more points than the Falcons give up (60.9).
  • The Falcons' 59.6 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 59.3 the Broncos give up to opponents.
  • The Broncos are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with seven rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging nine boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.2 assists per game.
  • The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Marcus Shaver Jr., who makes two threes per game.
  • The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor racks up 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • A.J. Walker counts for 16.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's team.
  • Walker is reliable from distance and leads the Falcons with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Taylor (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Air Force while Lucas Moerman (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Montana Tech

W 88-57

Home

12/22/2021

Washington State

W 58-52

Home

12/28/2021

Fresno State

W 65-55

Home

1/12/2022

Nevada

W 85-70

Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico

W 71-63

Away

1/18/2022

Air Force

-

Home

1/20/2022

Utah State

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/5/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

Air Force Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Arkansas State

L 68-46

Away

12/21/2021

Tarleton State

L 67-45

Away

12/29/2021

Utah State

W 49-47

Home

1/4/2022

Colorado State

L 67-59

Away

1/15/2022

Nevada

L 75-68

Home

1/18/2022

Boise State

-

Away

1/20/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/22/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

1/25/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

2/1/2022

Utah State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Air Force at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
