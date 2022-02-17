How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (10-13, 3-9 MWC) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 10-2 MWC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Clune Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -10.5 121.5 points

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Boise State

The Broncos score only 3.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Falcons allow (64.5).

The Falcons' 59.4 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 59.9 the Broncos give up to opponents.

This season, the Broncos have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Falcons' opponents have knocked down.

The Falcons are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.6% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab leads the Broncos with 13.9 points per game and 2.2 assists, while also posting 6.3 rebounds.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 12.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also posts 7.1 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Tyson Degenhart puts up 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Emmanuel Akot leads his team in assists per contest (2.6), and also posts 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch