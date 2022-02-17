Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (10-13, 3-9 MWC) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 10-2 MWC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Clune Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Clune Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State vs Air Force Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-10.5

121.5 points

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Boise State

  • The Broncos score only 3.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Falcons allow (64.5).
  • The Falcons' 59.4 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 59.9 the Broncos give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Broncos have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Falcons' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Falcons are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.6% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab leads the Broncos with 13.9 points per game and 2.2 assists, while also posting 6.3 rebounds.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 12.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also posts 7.1 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Tyson Degenhart puts up 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Emmanuel Akot leads his team in assists per contest (2.6), and also posts 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor is No. 1 on the Falcons in rebounding (4.9 per game) and assists (3.5), and posts 9.2 points. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • A.J. Walker leads the Falcons in scoring (15.5 points per game) and assists (1.7), and puts up 2.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Falcons get 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jake Heidbreder.
  • Nikc Jackson is putting up 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Joseph Octave gets the Falcons 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Boise State at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

6 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

6 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

6 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

6 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy