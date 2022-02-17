How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (10-13, 3-9 MWC) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 10-2 MWC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Clune Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Clune Arena
Boise State
-10.5
121.5 points
Key Stats for Air Force vs. Boise State
- The Broncos score only 3.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Falcons allow (64.5).
- The Falcons' 59.4 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 59.9 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- This season, the Broncos have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Falcons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Falcons are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.6% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab leads the Broncos with 13.9 points per game and 2.2 assists, while also posting 6.3 rebounds.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 12.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also posts 7.1 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
- Tyson Degenhart puts up 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Emmanuel Akot leads his team in assists per contest (2.6), and also posts 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor is No. 1 on the Falcons in rebounding (4.9 per game) and assists (3.5), and posts 9.2 points. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- A.J. Walker leads the Falcons in scoring (15.5 points per game) and assists (1.7), and puts up 2.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Falcons get 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jake Heidbreder.
- Nikc Jackson is putting up 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Joseph Octave gets the Falcons 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
Boise State at Air Force
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
