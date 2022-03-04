Boise State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (24-6, 15-2 MWC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Colorado State Rams (23-4, 13-4 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Moby Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Boise State
- The 75.2 points per game the Rams put up are 14.8 more points than the Broncos give up (60.4).
- The Broncos' 69.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 66.3 the Rams give up to opponents.
- The Rams are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- The Broncos have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy paces the Rams with 19.5 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also putting up 2.9 assists.
- Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 4.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 14.9 points.
- John Tonje posts 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Chandler Jacobs posts 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Dischon Thomas puts up 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is the Broncos' top scorer (14.7 points per game), and he produces 2.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- The Broncos receive 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Marcus Shaver Jr..
- Mladen Armus is averaging a team-best 7.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 6.9 points and 1 assists, making 47% of his shots from the field.
- Tyson Degenhart is averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Emmanuel Akot is No. 1 on the Broncos in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
