Boise State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) shoots during first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (24-6, 15-2 MWC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Colorado State Rams (23-4, 13-4 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Moby Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Boise State

The 75.2 points per game the Rams put up are 14.8 more points than the Broncos give up (60.4).

The Broncos' 69.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 66.3 the Rams give up to opponents.

The Rams are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy paces the Rams with 19.5 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also putting up 2.9 assists.

Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 4.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 14.9 points.

John Tonje posts 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chandler Jacobs posts 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dischon Thomas puts up 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Boise State Players to Watch