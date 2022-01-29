Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC) will host the Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) after winning 11 straight home games. The contest tips at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State vs Fresno State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-1.5

119 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Boise State

  • The 67.7 points per game the Broncos record are 10.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.7).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 66.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 58.1 the Broncos give up to opponents.
  • The Broncos are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.3% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab is tops on the Broncos with 13.3 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 6.6 rebounds.
  • Mladen Armus averages a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 7.3 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Emmanuel Akot is tops on the Broncos at 3.0 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.2 points.
  • Tyson Degenhart puts up 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (19.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.6), and puts up 2.8 assists.
  • Anthony Holland is putting up 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 52.7% of his shots from the field and 46.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
  • Isaiah Hill leads the Bulldogs in assists (2.9 per game), and puts up 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs receive 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jordan Campbell.
  • The Bulldogs receive 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Leo Colimerio.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Boise State at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
fresno state
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at Fresno State

1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

1 hour ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 hour ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

1 hour ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy