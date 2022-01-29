Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC) will host the Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) after winning 11 straight home games. The contest tips at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -1.5 119 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Boise State

The 67.7 points per game the Broncos record are 10.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.7).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 66.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 58.1 the Broncos give up to opponents.

The Broncos are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.3% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab is tops on the Broncos with 13.3 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 6.6 rebounds.

Mladen Armus averages a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 7.3 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor.

Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Emmanuel Akot is tops on the Broncos at 3.0 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.2 points.

Tyson Degenhart puts up 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch