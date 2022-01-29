Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC) will host the Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) after winning 11 straight home games. The contest tips at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Save Mart Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-1.5
119 points
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Boise State
- The 67.7 points per game the Broncos record are 10.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.7).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 66.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 58.1 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- The Broncos are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.3% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is tops on the Broncos with 13.3 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 6.6 rebounds.
- Mladen Armus averages a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 7.3 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Emmanuel Akot is tops on the Broncos at 3.0 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.2 points.
- Tyson Degenhart puts up 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (19.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.6), and puts up 2.8 assists.
- Anthony Holland is putting up 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 52.7% of his shots from the field and 46.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Isaiah Hill leads the Bulldogs in assists (2.9 per game), and puts up 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs receive 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jordan Campbell.
- The Bulldogs receive 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Leo Colimerio.
How To Watch
January
28
2022
Boise State at Fresno State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
