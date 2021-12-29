Dec 22, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) and Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) celebrate after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Spokane Arena. Broncos won 58-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 MWC) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Fresno State

The Broncos score 14.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bulldogs allow (54.9).

The Bulldogs' 66.5 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 58.5 the Broncos give up.

The Broncos make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Boise State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.3 in each contest.

The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Akot, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

Kigab and Armus lead Boise State on the defensive end, with Kigab leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Armus in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 18.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Fresno State's assist leader is Isaiah Hill with 3.0 per game. He also averages 8.3 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.

Anthony Holland is the most prolific from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.2 threes per game.

Robinson is at the top of the Fresno State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 CSU Northridge W 74-48 Away 12/10/2021 Prairie View A&M W 97-60 Home 12/14/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Montana Tech W 88-57 Home 12/22/2021 Washington State W 58-52 Home 12/28/2021 Fresno State - Home 1/1/2022 Wyoming - Away 1/4/2022 Utah State - Away 1/7/2022 Colorado State - Home 1/12/2022 Nevada - Away 1/18/2022 Air Force - Home

Fresno State Schedule