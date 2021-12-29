How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 MWC) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Fresno State
- The Broncos score 14.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bulldogs allow (54.9).
- The Bulldogs' 66.5 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 58.5 the Broncos give up.
- The Broncos make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
- The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.3 in each contest.
- The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Akot, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- Kigab and Armus lead Boise State on the defensive end, with Kigab leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Armus in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 18.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Fresno State's assist leader is Isaiah Hill with 3.0 per game. He also averages 8.3 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Holland is the most prolific from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
- Robinson is at the top of the Fresno State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
CSU Northridge
W 74-48
Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 97-60
Home
12/14/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
W 88-57
Home
12/22/2021
Washington State
W 58-52
Home
12/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/4/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/7/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/18/2022
Air Force
-
Home
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
San Francisco
L 71-63
Away
12/11/2021
UC Irvine
W 63-55
Home
12/17/2021
Cal Poly
W 83-48
Home
12/21/2021
Utah
L 55-50
Away
12/23/2021
Weber State
W 69-43
Away
12/28/2021
Boise State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/11/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/14/2022
UNLV
-
Away