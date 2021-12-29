Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) and Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) celebrate after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Spokane Arena. Broncos won 58-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 MWC) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Fresno State

    • The Broncos score 14.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bulldogs allow (54.9).
    • The Bulldogs' 66.5 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 58.5 the Broncos give up.
    • The Broncos make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
    • The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
    • Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.3 in each contest.
    • The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Akot, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
    • Kigab and Armus lead Boise State on the defensive end, with Kigab leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Armus in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 18.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
    • Fresno State's assist leader is Isaiah Hill with 3.0 per game. He also averages 8.3 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Holland is the most prolific from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
    • Robinson is at the top of the Fresno State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

    Boise State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 74-48

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana Tech

    W 88-57

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Washington State

    W 58-52

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    Fresno State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    San Francisco

    L 71-63

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UC Irvine

    W 63-55

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 83-48

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah

    L 55-50

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Weber State

    W 69-43

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Fresno State at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
