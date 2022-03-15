How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

Boise State will face off against Memphis in the first round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

The No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup in the West Region of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament features a fun battle between Mountain West champion Boise State and AAC runner-up Memphis.

How to Watch the first round matchup between No. 8 Boise State and No. 9 Memphis:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:45 p.m ET

TV: TNT

The Broncos and Tigers open Thursday’s games in Portland, ahead of Gonzaga-Georgia State, Saint Mary’s vs. Wyoming or Indiana, and UCLA-Akron.

Boise State rebounded from a rocky November, in which it lost four of its first seven games, to finish 27–7 with a 15–3 record in Mountain West play. The program knocked off Nevada, Wyoming and San Diego State in consecutive days to win the conference title.

Memphis did not start off the season well, dropping games to lowly Georgia and Ole Miss in non-conference play, and Tulane, UCF, ECU and SMU early in the AAC schedule. Penny Hardaway’s team found its way in late January, and ripped off 10 wins in their last 11 conference games, and beat UCF and SMU in the AAC tournament before falling to Houston in the conference title game.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 16 Georgia State.

