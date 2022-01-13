Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State vs Nevada Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-1.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Boise State

  • The Broncos record 6.1 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Wolf Pack allow (75.2).
  • The Wolf Pack's 77.7 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.2 the Broncos allow.
  • This season, the Broncos have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wolf Pack have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab posts a team-leading 14.2 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.0% from the floor.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. is posting 12.0 points, 2.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
  • Mladen Armus paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.5), and also puts up 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Emmanuel Akot paces the Broncos at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 11.1 points.
  • Tyson Degenhart averages 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge gets the Wolf Pack 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Warren Washington tops the Wolf Pack in rebounding (6.6 per game), and produces 10.4 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Will Baker is putting up 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 54.1% of his shots from the field and 46.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
  • The Wolf Pack get 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kenan Blackshear.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Boise State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

boise state
NBA

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada

31 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17294547
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Bulls

56 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 hour ago
USATSI_17454498
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Kings

1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy