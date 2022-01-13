Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.
How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-1.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Boise State
- The Broncos record 6.1 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Wolf Pack allow (75.2).
- The Wolf Pack's 77.7 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.2 the Broncos allow.
- This season, the Broncos have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab posts a team-leading 14.2 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.0% from the floor.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. is posting 12.0 points, 2.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Mladen Armus paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.5), and also puts up 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Emmanuel Akot paces the Broncos at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 11.1 points.
- Tyson Degenhart averages 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge gets the Wolf Pack 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Warren Washington tops the Wolf Pack in rebounding (6.6 per game), and produces 10.4 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Will Baker is putting up 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 54.1% of his shots from the field and 46.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- The Wolf Pack get 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kenan Blackshear.
