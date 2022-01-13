Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Boise State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -1.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Boise State

The Broncos record 6.1 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Wolf Pack allow (75.2).

The Wolf Pack's 77.7 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.2 the Broncos allow.

This season, the Broncos have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab posts a team-leading 14.2 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.0% from the floor.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is posting 12.0 points, 2.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Mladen Armus paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.5), and also puts up 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Emmanuel Akot paces the Broncos at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 11.1 points.

Tyson Degenhart averages 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch