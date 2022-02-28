Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Nevada

  • The 69.1 points per game the Broncos put up are the same as the Wolf Pack allow.
  • The Wolf Pack put up 12.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (60.2).
  • The Broncos are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.2% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • Mladen Armus is Boise State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Emmanuel Akot is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Grant Sherfield's points (18.4 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wolf Pack's leaderboards.
  • Desmond Cambridge's stat line of 5.3 rebounds, 16.7 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Nevada rebounding leaderboard.
  • Cambridge is dependable from distance and leads the Wolf Pack with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Cambridge's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) lead Nevada defensively.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Colorado State

L 77-74

Home

2/16/2022

Air Force

W 85-59

Away

2/19/2022

Utah State

W 68-57

Home

2/22/2022

San Diego State

W 58-57

Home

2/26/2022

UNLV

W 86-76

Away

3/1/2022

Nevada

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Utah State

W 85-72

Away

2/15/2022

San Jose State

W 81-72

Home

2/18/2022

San Jose State

W 90-60

Away

2/22/2022

UNLV

L 62-54

Home

2/26/2022

Wyoming

L 74-61

Away

3/1/2022

Boise State

-

Away

3/5/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Nevada at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
21 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) skates through Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and defenseman Luke Schenn (2) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
21 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
22 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy