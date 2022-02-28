How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Nevada
- The 69.1 points per game the Broncos put up are the same as the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack put up 12.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (60.2).
- The Broncos are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.2% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
Boise State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Mladen Armus is Boise State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Emmanuel Akot is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Grant Sherfield's points (18.4 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wolf Pack's leaderboards.
- Desmond Cambridge's stat line of 5.3 rebounds, 16.7 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Nevada rebounding leaderboard.
- Cambridge is dependable from distance and leads the Wolf Pack with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Cambridge's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) lead Nevada defensively.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Colorado State
L 77-74
Home
2/16/2022
Air Force
W 85-59
Away
2/19/2022
Utah State
W 68-57
Home
2/22/2022
San Diego State
W 58-57
Home
2/26/2022
UNLV
W 86-76
Away
3/1/2022
Nevada
-
Home
3/5/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Utah State
W 85-72
Away
2/15/2022
San Jose State
W 81-72
Home
2/18/2022
San Jose State
W 90-60
Away
2/22/2022
UNLV
L 62-54
Home
2/26/2022
Wyoming
L 74-61
Away
3/1/2022
Boise State
-
Away
3/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Nevada at Boise State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
