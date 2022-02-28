How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boise State Broncos (23-6, 14-2 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10 MWC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Nevada

The 69.1 points per game the Broncos put up are the same as the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack put up 12.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (60.2).

The Broncos are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.2% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Mladen Armus is Boise State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Emmanuel Akot is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.

Marcus Shaver Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

Grant Sherfield's points (18.4 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wolf Pack's leaderboards.

Desmond Cambridge's stat line of 5.3 rebounds, 16.7 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Nevada rebounding leaderboard.

Cambridge is dependable from distance and leads the Wolf Pack with 3.0 made threes per game.

Cambridge's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) lead Nevada defensively.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Colorado State L 77-74 Home 2/16/2022 Air Force W 85-59 Away 2/19/2022 Utah State W 68-57 Home 2/22/2022 San Diego State W 58-57 Home 2/26/2022 UNLV W 86-76 Away 3/1/2022 Nevada - Home 3/5/2022 Colorado State - Away

Nevada Schedule