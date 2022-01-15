How to Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-8.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Boise State
- The 70.1 points per game the Broncos put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Lobos allow (78.4).
- The Lobos average 18.9 more points per game (77.9) than the Broncos allow (59).
- The Broncos are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Lobos allow to opponents.
- The Lobos' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab puts up a team-best 13.9 points per game. He is also posting 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. averages 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Mladen Armus averages a team-best 8.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor.
- Emmanuel Akot puts up a team-best 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyson Degenhart puts up 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 41.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House is the Lobos' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he puts up 14.6 points and 2.9 rebounds.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos in scoring (18.5 points per game), and averages 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Javonte Johnson is averaging a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.0 points and 0.7 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The Lobos receive 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jay Allen-Tovar.
- Gethro Muscadin is averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.8% of his shots from the field.
