How to Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -8.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Boise State

The 70.1 points per game the Broncos put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Lobos allow (78.4).

The Lobos average 18.9 more points per game (77.9) than the Broncos allow (59).

The Broncos are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Lobos allow to opponents.

The Lobos' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab puts up a team-best 13.9 points per game. He is also posting 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Marcus Shaver Jr. averages 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mladen Armus averages a team-best 8.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Emmanuel Akot puts up a team-best 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyson Degenhart puts up 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 41.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch