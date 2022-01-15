Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-8.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Boise State

  • The 70.1 points per game the Broncos put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Lobos allow (78.4).
  • The Lobos average 18.9 more points per game (77.9) than the Broncos allow (59).
  • The Broncos are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • The Lobos' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab puts up a team-best 13.9 points per game. He is also posting 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. averages 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Mladen Armus averages a team-best 8.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor.
  • Emmanuel Akot puts up a team-best 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyson Degenhart puts up 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 41.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House is the Lobos' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he puts up 14.6 points and 2.9 rebounds.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos in scoring (18.5 points per game), and averages 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Javonte Johnson is averaging a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.0 points and 0.7 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
  • The Lobos receive 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jay Allen-Tovar.
  • Gethro Muscadin is averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.8% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Boise State at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17496388
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Washington

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17486726
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17495076
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2 minutes ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy