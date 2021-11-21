Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 10, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) dribbles during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 10, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) dribbles during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (2-2) face the Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boise State

    Ole Miss vs Boise State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ole Miss

    -1.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Boise State

    • Last year, the Rebels averaged only 2.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos allowed (66.7).
    • The Broncos' 75.8 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allowed.
    • Last season, the Rebels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
    • The Broncos shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Romello White posted 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • Luis Rodriguez posted a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game last year. He also posted 7.6 points and 2 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field.
    • Jarkel Joiner averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • KJ Buffen averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year, shooting 49.7% from the field.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Derrick Alston averaged 17 points per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.
    • Mladen Armus pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Rayj Dennis averaged 2.9 assists per contest.
    • Alston hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Dennis averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Abu Kigab compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Boise State vs. Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    york unite fc canadian premier league
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York United FC

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150291
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs AS Roma

    29 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy