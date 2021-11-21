Publish date:
How to Watch Boise State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) face the Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-1.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Boise State
- Last year, the Rebels averaged only 2.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos allowed (66.7).
- The Broncos' 75.8 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allowed.
- Last season, the Rebels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
- The Broncos shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Romello White posted 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Luis Rodriguez posted a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game last year. He also posted 7.6 points and 2 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field.
- Jarkel Joiner averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- KJ Buffen averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year, shooting 49.7% from the field.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Derrick Alston averaged 17 points per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.
- Mladen Armus pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Rayj Dennis averaged 2.9 assists per contest.
- Alston hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Dennis averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Abu Kigab compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Charleston Classic: Boise State vs. Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
