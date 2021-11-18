Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Feb 27, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) shoots the ball while defended by Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-1) face the No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Reilly Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Reilly Center

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure

Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Bonnies recorded were only 3.3 more points than the Broncos allowed (66.7).

The Broncos' 75.8 points per game last year were 14.7 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.

The Broncos shot 45.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 38.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.5 assists per game last season.

Osun Osunniyi grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

Dominick Welch hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Lofton averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Osunniyi compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch

Derrick Alston put up 17 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Mladen Armus pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Rayj Dennis notched 2.9 assists per contest.

Alston made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Dennis and Abu Kigab were defensive standouts last season, with Dennis averaging 1.2 steals per game and Kigab collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Siena W 75-47 Home 11/14/2021 Canisius W 69-60 Home 11/18/2021 Boise State - Away 11/27/2021 Northern Iowa - Home 12/1/2021 Coppin State - Home 12/4/2021 Buffalo - Home 12/8/2021 Loyola (MD) - Home 12/11/2021 UConn - Home

Boise State Schedule