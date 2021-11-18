Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) shoots the ball while defended by Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (1-1) face the No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Reilly Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Bonnies recorded were only 3.3 more points than the Broncos allowed (66.7).
    • The Broncos' 75.8 points per game last year were 14.7 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
    • The Broncos shot 45.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 38.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.5 assists per game last season.
    • Osun Osunniyi grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
    • Dominick Welch hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Lofton averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Osunniyi compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Derrick Alston put up 17 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Mladen Armus pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Rayj Dennis notched 2.9 assists per contest.
    • Alston made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Dennis and Abu Kigab were defensive standouts last season, with Dennis averaging 1.2 steals per game and Kigab collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Saint Bonaventure Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Siena

    W 75-47

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Canisius

    W 69-60

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    Boise State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Utah Valley

    W 76-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 58-50

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

