Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (1-1) face the No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Reilly Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reilly Center
- Arena: Reilly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Bonnies recorded were only 3.3 more points than the Broncos allowed (66.7).
- The Broncos' 75.8 points per game last year were 14.7 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
- The Broncos shot 45.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 38.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.5 assists per game last season.
- Osun Osunniyi grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
- Dominick Welch hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Lofton averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Osunniyi compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Derrick Alston put up 17 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Mladen Armus pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Rayj Dennis notched 2.9 assists per contest.
- Alston made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Dennis and Abu Kigab were defensive standouts last season, with Dennis averaging 1.2 steals per game and Kigab collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Siena
W 75-47
Home
11/14/2021
Canisius
W 69-60
Home
11/18/2021
Boise State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Home
12/1/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/11/2021
UConn
-
Home
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Utah Valley
W 76-56
Home
11/13/2021
UC Irvine
L 58-50
Away
11/18/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
11/26/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
11/30/2021
Saint Louis
-
Home
12/3/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
12/7/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
