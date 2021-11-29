Boise State vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Louis Billikens (6-1) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

9:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

ExtraMile Arena

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Louis

The Broncos record 61.3 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 64.4 the Billikens allow.

The Billikens score an average of 88.4 points per game, 31.9 more points than the 56.5 the Broncos give up.

This season, the Broncos have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 40.4% of shots the Billikens' opponents have hit.

The Billikens have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Broncos is Emmanuel Akot, who scores 12.3 points and distributes 2.8 assists per game.

Mladen Armus is Boise State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.5 boards in each contest while scoring 7.8 points per game.

Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Abu Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Gibson Jimerson puts up 16.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Billikens.

Francis Okoro puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.3 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins holds the top spot for assists with 7.7 per game, adding 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Jimerson is the top scorer from distance for the Billikens, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Saint Louis' leader in steals is Collins (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Okoro (1.7 per game).

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 UC Irvine L 58-50 Away 11/18/2021 Saint Bonaventure L 67-61 Home 11/19/2021 Temple W 82-62 Away 11/21/2021 Ole Miss W 60-50 Away 11/26/2021 CSU Bakersfield L 46-39 Home 11/30/2021 Saint Louis - Home 12/3/2021 Tulsa - Home 12/7/2021 CSU Northridge - Away 12/10/2021 Prairie View A&M - Home 12/14/2021 Santa Clara - Home 12/19/2021 Montana Tech - Home

Saint Louis Schedule