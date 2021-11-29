Boise State vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (6-1) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Louis
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Louis
- The Broncos record 61.3 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 64.4 the Billikens allow.
- The Billikens score an average of 88.4 points per game, 31.9 more points than the 56.5 the Broncos give up.
- This season, the Broncos have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 40.4% of shots the Billikens' opponents have hit.
- The Billikens have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Broncos is Emmanuel Akot, who scores 12.3 points and distributes 2.8 assists per game.
- Mladen Armus is Boise State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.5 boards in each contest while scoring 7.8 points per game.
- Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Abu Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Gibson Jimerson puts up 16.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Billikens.
- Francis Okoro puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.3 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins holds the top spot for assists with 7.7 per game, adding 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Jimerson is the top scorer from distance for the Billikens, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Saint Louis' leader in steals is Collins (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Okoro (1.7 per game).
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
UC Irvine
L 58-50
Away
11/18/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 67-61
Home
11/19/2021
Temple
W 82-62
Away
11/21/2021
Ole Miss
W 60-50
Away
11/26/2021
CSU Bakersfield
L 46-39
Home
11/30/2021
Saint Louis
-
Home
12/3/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
12/7/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
12/14/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
-
Home
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 86-44
Home
11/16/2021
Memphis
L 90-74
Away
11/20/2021
Mercer
W 75-58
Home
11/23/2021
Illinois State
W 82-76
Home
11/24/2021
SFA
W 79-68
Home
11/30/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/4/2021
UAB
-
Home
12/7/2021
Belmont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
-
Home
12/22/2021
Drake
-
Home