Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

The San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 2-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (14-4, 5-0 MWC) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The Broncos have won 11 games in a row.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Diego State
-4.5
123 points
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Boise State
- The Aztecs put up 6.5 more points per game (65.6) than the Broncos give up (59.1).
- The Broncos put up 11.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Aztecs give up (57.5).
- The Aztecs make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- The Broncos' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley averages 15.8 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nathan Mensah puts up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.8 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.
- Trey Pulliam paces the Aztecs at 3.9 assists per game, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 9.9 points.
- Keshad Johnson averages 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.
- Lamont Butler is putting up 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is the Broncos' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he posts 2.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds.
- Mladen Armus is the Broncos' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he contributes 7.6 points and 1.0 assists.
- The Broncos receive 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Marcus Shaver Jr..
- Emmanuel Akot is the Broncos' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Tyson Degenhart is posting 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
