Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 2-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (14-4, 5-0 MWC) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The Broncos have won 11 games in a row.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -4.5 123 points

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Boise State

The Aztecs put up 6.5 more points per game (65.6) than the Broncos give up (59.1).

The Broncos put up 11.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Aztecs give up (57.5).

The Aztecs make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

The Broncos' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley averages 15.8 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nathan Mensah puts up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.8 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Trey Pulliam paces the Aztecs at 3.9 assists per game, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 9.9 points.

Keshad Johnson averages 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Lamont Butler is putting up 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch