Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

The San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Key Stats for Boise State vs. San Diego State

The 68.9 points per game the Broncos put up are 11.8 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.1).

The Aztecs' 65.4 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 59.7 the Broncos give up.

This season, the Broncos have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.

The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.0 assists per game.

Marcus Shaver Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley averages 17.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aztecs.

San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.6 per game.

Bradley makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aztecs.

San Diego State's leader in steals is Lamont Butler with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mensah with 2.1 per game.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 San Jose State W 76-60 Home 2/11/2022 UNLV W 69-63 Home 2/13/2022 Colorado State L 77-74 Home 2/16/2022 Air Force W 85-59 Away 2/19/2022 Utah State W 68-57 Home 2/22/2022 San Diego State - Home 2/26/2022 UNLV - Away 3/1/2022 Nevada - Home 3/5/2022 Colorado State - Away

San Diego State Schedule