Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boise State vs. San Diego State
- The 68.9 points per game the Broncos put up are 11.8 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.1).
- The Aztecs' 65.4 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 59.7 the Broncos give up.
- This season, the Broncos have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.
- The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.0 assists per game.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley averages 17.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aztecs.
- San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.6 per game.
- Bradley makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aztecs.
- San Diego State's leader in steals is Lamont Butler with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mensah with 2.1 per game.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
San Jose State
W 76-60
Home
2/11/2022
UNLV
W 69-63
Home
2/13/2022
Colorado State
L 77-74
Home
2/16/2022
Air Force
W 85-59
Away
2/19/2022
Utah State
W 68-57
Home
2/22/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
2/26/2022
UNLV
-
Away
3/1/2022
Nevada
-
Home
3/5/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Nevada
W 65-63
Home
2/9/2022
San Jose State
W 72-62
Away
2/12/2022
Air Force
W 76-64
Home
2/15/2022
Utah State
W 75-56
Home
2/19/2022
Fresno State
W 61-44
Away
2/22/2022
Boise State
-
Away
2/25/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
2/28/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
3/3/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Nevada
-
Away