Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. San Diego State

  • The 68.9 points per game the Broncos put up are 11.8 more points than the Aztecs give up (57.1).
  • The Aztecs' 65.4 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 59.7 the Broncos give up.
  • This season, the Broncos have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.
  • The Aztecs have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.0 assists per game.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley averages 17.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aztecs.
  • San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.6 per game.
  • Bradley makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aztecs.
  • San Diego State's leader in steals is Lamont Butler with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mensah with 2.1 per game.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

San Jose State

W 76-60

Home

2/11/2022

UNLV

W 69-63

Home

2/13/2022

Colorado State

L 77-74

Home

2/16/2022

Air Force

W 85-59

Away

2/19/2022

Utah State

W 68-57

Home

2/22/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

2/26/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nevada

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Nevada

W 65-63

Home

2/9/2022

San Jose State

W 72-62

Away

2/12/2022

Air Force

W 76-64

Home

2/15/2022

Utah State

W 75-56

Home

2/19/2022

Fresno State

W 61-44

Away

2/22/2022

Boise State

-

Away

2/25/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/28/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

3/3/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Nevada

-

Away

